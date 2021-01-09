Domestic consumers of Balochistan: Ogra to move summary to fix gas rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would move a summary to fix gas rates for domestic consumers of Balochistan by the end of this month, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday.

A meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Less Developed Areas was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

The committee reviewed the implementation on recommendations given in previous meetings, the unanimously passed resolution by the upper house regarding natural gas rates for winter for domestic gas consumers of Balochistan, installation of air mix plants for the less-developed areas of Balochistan and their proposed rates for natural gas supply and adequate pressure in the less developed areas, besides regularization of 15 engineers in OGDCL under Aghaz-e-Haqooq Balochistan, employees recruited in the OGDCL, the PPL, the SNGPL, the SSGCL, the MPCL, and other companies.

