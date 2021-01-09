ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

POS integration: FBR to resolve issues hindering smooth implementation

Hamid Waleed 09 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to finalize the issues hindering smooth implementation of Point of Sale (POS) integration by the end of current quarter of the fiscal year, said sources.

They said the deadlines have been extended again and again due to multiple reasons. Earlier, they said, a delay took place due to the instructions of former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi that there should be no interaction between taxpayers and collectors, resulting into a halfway suspension of surveys of shopping areas fit for POS integration. Accordingly, the field formations had no option but to suspend surveys and extend deadline. Later on, the whole exercise has been plagued with the spread of Covid-19.

However, the new management at the FBR is quite committed to resuming activities to finalize the system in order to enhance revenue generation. Talking to the Business Recorder, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood said the FBR was quite committed to resuming activities in order to integrate the retailers with the system.

He said majority of shopping areas and retail outlets have already been part of the system and reporting their sales on the FBR system. The remaining one would be finalized by the end of the current quarter of the fiscal year, he added.

Meanwhile, the retailers of cash and carry shops are not happy with an increase in the minimum tax to 1.5% from earlier 0.5 percent on turnover, saying that they would not be able to continue with such a rigorous tax regime.

Munir Ahmed, an owner of a cash and carry outlet in the outskirts of the city, told this scribe that he was in the process of selling out his outlet while foreseeing tough time ahead. Already, he said, no one was ready to submit a copy of CNIC to the wholesalers and majority of transactions are taking place on fake identities. This situation would turn into a big scam once unearthed by the FBR, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

POS integration: FBR to resolve issues hindering smooth implementation

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Harmonization of GST: FBR, PRAs to sit together on 12th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.