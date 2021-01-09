ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: A matter of ego?

Anjum Ibrahim 09 Jan 2021

“The lesson to learn for you and me is that once you are in power your hand is no longer on the pulse of the people of the country.”

“Or is it a matter of ego as stated by Maryam Nawaz.”

“Nah I don’t think so, it’s not as if The Khan does not have a fair share of ego just that in the case of the victims’ families in Mach his other major character trait, i.e. stubbornness in the face of opposition, especially with the HCC coming into play….”

“HCC?”

“Heirs of the Corrupt in lieu of being their Children.”

“Hmmm anyway the entire country including The Khan’s supporters’ are baffled as to why he doesn’t go to condole with the victims’ families – a trip that won’t take him more than three to four hours maximum…”

“Maybe he is trying to come up with a special package….”

“Already announced – 10 lakh per family by the federal and 15 lakh per family by the provincial government or is the other way round?”

“It’s from our tax money right! Not from his pocket. – I mean that’s doing a Zardari or a Sharif!”

“He has done irreparable damage to his popularity by not going – maybe he can redeem himself if he sets up a langar khana in the area where the Hazara families are resident or sets up a Utility Stores outlet there and ensures that the children of the victims’ get an education and a monthly stipend to ensure that no one defrauds them of the money and…”

“That makes sense - I am going to attend a tourism promotion meeting…”

“With respect to the picturesque beauty of Balochistan especially the area around…. …”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I will suggest to Zulfi Bukhari that he passes on your recommendation to The Khan cause The Khan aint listening to you and me – I want to say that I never ever, ever, thought that Bilawal Bhutto or Maryam Nawaz would Trump The Khan in such matters and….”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

