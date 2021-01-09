ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has asked all export-oriented industries to reduce gas consumption of their captive power units (CPUs) by 100 percent on Sunday, January 10, 2021, due to severe shortage in gas supplies.

In a letter sent to all industrial associations on Friday, the SSGC said that the Company is currently facing a severe shortage in gas supplies while on the other hand, prevailing severe cold wave has increased the demand of natural gas in the domestic sector, resulting in depletion of “line-pack and low pressure” in the system.

“To cater for this scenario, SSGC is following the load management policy, therefore you are requested to please inform all your members to reduce the gas consumption of captive power of export oriented industries by 100 percent on Sunday, January 10, 2021,” the letter says, adding that this is being done in the greater interest of the general public.

“We hope that the situation will be understood by you and strict compliance will be maintained in this regard,” according to the SSGC’s letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

