Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years for terrorism financing

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday convicted a key leader of a banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a collective sentence of 15 years imprisonment with a fine of rupees three lakh on charges of terror financing.

The court awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment each to Lakhvi under sections 11-H (2), 11-I (2) and 11-J (2) read with section 11-N of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 and said all the sentences shall run concurrently.

While convicting Lakhvi in his presence, the court observed, “Prosecution proved its case against the suspect to the extent of receiving, using and possession of a dispensary for purpose of terrorism financing or terrorism”.

The court also directed the investigating officer to ensure the arrest of co-suspect Abu Anas Mohsin or declare him a proclaimed offender.

The court also directed the government to confiscate dispensary Abu-Huraira situated in Pakpattan.

In his defence, Lakhvi said he had been falsely implicated in the case due to malice. He said all the prosecution witnesses were the government functionaries. He also denied his connection with the banned outfit. He said no dispensary existed at the property in question.

However, Lakhvi did not opt to produce evidence in his defence.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered a FIR against him and arrested him from Ring Road Lahore. Next day he was sent on judicial remand by the trial court and the investigating officer filed challan on the same day.

Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and its other leaders have also been convicted in several cases of terror financing.

