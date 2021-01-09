ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar holds above 2018 lows in Europe

Reuters 09 Jan 2021

LONDON: The dollar held above a 2018 low against other major currencies on Friday ahead of fresh US jobs data likely to give clues on the extent of fiscal stimulus needed to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

The greenback bounced off a nearly three-year low on Thursday as a rise in US yields triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the currency, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular.

Democrats won effective control of the Senate this week, while chaos gripped Washington. Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the US Capitol.

The Democrats’ Senate seat wins give President-elect Joe Biden scope to push through more spending, which analysts predict will fuel risk appetite and be negative for bonds and the dollar.

“I think once this euphoria dies down, the dollar is likely to resume its downtrend trend, because I don’t think the Fed will be so eager to taper,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, in a note.

The dollar index dropped 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the first few days of the new year on expectations of US fiscal stimulus.

On Friday, the index was last up 0.1% at around the 90 mark, after its biggest increase in more than two months on Thursday. It remains on track for a weekly decline.

Several major currencies weakened against the dollar before regaining some ground, with the euro dipping to as much as 0.5% down at $1.22130, while the Japanese yen touched a fresh three-week low at 104.090. The euro was last down 0.2%, while the yen had recovered to flat.

Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high, up more than 5% on the day, after smashing through $40,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Dollar holds above 2018 lows in Europe

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Harmonization of GST: FBR, PRAs to sit together on 12th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.