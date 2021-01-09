THE RUPEE: Loss against USD

KARACHI: On Friday, after markets closed on weekend, Pakistan Rupee recorded loss against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against AED and SR in open market while going up against Euro. According to reports, higher expected yields in US treasuries pushed USD higher in global currency markets while Euro zone government bond yields went down due to worries about economic recovery in Europe.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 160.10 and 160.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 160 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went up by one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.50 and 43.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.40 and 42.55 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.00 Open Offer Rs 160.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.10 Offer Rate Rs 160.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 20 paisas for buying and ended at Rs 160.00 against the opening rate of Rs 160.20 whereas it did not witness any change for selling at Rs 161.00.

Besides, the national currency maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rate further decreased from Thursday’s closing of Rs 216.50 and Rs 218.00 to Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against last rate of Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 112,200 (selling) and Rs112,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

