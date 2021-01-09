KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 8, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 798,664,300 442,864,242 24,751,842,136 13,721,033,242 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,639,288,514 (1,588,852,799) 50,435,715 Local Individuals 17,593,237,593 (17,696,407,374) (103,169,780) Local Corporates 8,198,927,430 (8,146,193,365) 52,734,065 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021