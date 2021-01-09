Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 8, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
798,664,300 442,864,242 24,751,842,136 13,721,033,242
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,639,288,514 (1,588,852,799) 50,435,715
Local Individuals 17,593,237,593 (17,696,407,374) (103,169,780)
Local Corporates 8,198,927,430 (8,146,193,365) 52,734,065
===============================================================================
