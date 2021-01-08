Machh massacre: Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N leaders, workers to join protests

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers to join protesters against killing of Hazara coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, her party leader has directed his workers and local leadership to join the protests of Hazara community in their respective cities.

She also informed that PML-N supremo has also instructed ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to raise the issue in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting.

It is worth to mention here that as many as 11 coal miners were killed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last six days and have refused to bury their loved ones. They say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

The protests have spread to several cities across the country now.