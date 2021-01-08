ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Raw sugar recovers from previous session's 4pc plunge

  • March raw sugar rose 1% to 15.77 cents per lb.
  • March arabica coffee fell 1.4% to $1.2130 per lb.
  • March New York cocoa fell 0.6% to $2,474 a tonne .
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Friday as the market rebounded from the previous session's 4% plunge, with more gains likely thanks to continued fund appetite for commodities.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 1% to 15.77 cents per lb by 1308 GMT. It had closed with a 4% loss on Thursday after touching a 3-1/2 year peak of 16.33 cents.

Dealers said the market is consolidating before attempting another move higher as funds continue to bet on a global economic recovery and are broadly optimistic about agricultural commodities, especially those with tightening supplies.

They added, however, that exports from India, a top producer, will cap the expected rally.

Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export contracts after New Delhi approved a subsidy for overseas sales and as global prices hit their highest in 3-1/2 years.

Sugar supplies are expected to remain tight at least until April, when output in top producer Brazil may start to pick up.

March white sugar rose 0.7% to $435.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 1.4% to $1.2130 per lb after hitting its lowest in nearly a month.

Rising certified exchange stocks and renewed weakness in Brazil's real currency are weighing on coffee.

March robusta coffee fell 1.3% to $1,319 a tonne, having slipped to its lowest in nearly a month.

COCOA

March New York cocoa fell 0.6% to $2,474 a tonne under pressure from worries over weakening demand because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast exported 177,293 tonnes of raw cocoa beans from the start of October to end of November last year, down 24.1% from a year earlier.

Ivory Coast's exports of semi-finished cocoa products for the same period rose about 38.2% year on year to 79,149 tonnes.

March London cocoa fell 0.8% to 1,642 pounds a tonne.

