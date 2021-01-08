World
Brazil's economy faces tougher months: official
08 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO: The first quarter of this year will be "a little difficult" for economic activity in Brazil, an Economy Ministry official said on Friday, as an emergency cash transfer program expires while the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.
Adolfo Sachsida, economy policy secretary at the ministry, said the aid to low-income Brazilians had cost some 25 billion reais ($4.67 billion) per month, making it unsustainable with the current budget constraints. He added that Brazil's economy should improve over the first half of the year and grow at least 3% in 2021.
Brazil's economy faces tougher months: official
