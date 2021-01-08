World
Trump, after promising orderly transition, vows to give 'voice' to supporters
- The nearly 75 million people who voted for him "will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future.
- They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form.
08 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue to give a "giant voice" to his supporters, one day after releasing a video promising an orderly transition after Congress certified Joe Biden as president-elect despite pro-Trump rioters at the US Capitol.
The nearly 75 million people who voted for him "will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form," Trump tweeted, without giving any other details.
