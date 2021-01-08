Balochistan govt announces RS2mn reward for information on Machh attackers

Government of Balochistan on Friday announced a reward of RS2 million for anyone helping the police catch the murderers of Hazara coal miner.

The coal miners were brutally assassinated by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

As per the advertisement published in newspapers on Friday, the provincial government asked people to provide information relating to the attack on the numbers 081-9213460, 92134663/65 and 15.

“The names of the ones giving information will be kept secret,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Hazara community have refused to bury the victims of Machh massacre until Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Quetta to meet with them.

The families of the slain coal miners and the dharna committee said they won’t budge on their demand for the prime minister’s visit to Quetta and reiterated that they will not bury the deceased until he comes to Quetta.