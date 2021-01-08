ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OCBC's Wong to be first woman CEO of Singapore bank

  • Wong, 59, will become the first woman to head a Singapore bank and among the few to lead an Asian bank. The appointment is effective April 15.
  • Kevin Kwek, senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said that given Wong's China experience, he expects OCBC.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's second-largest lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), appointed Deputy President Helen Wong as group CEO, succeeding Samuel Tsien who is retiring after nearly nine years.

Wong, 59, will become the first woman to head a Singapore bank and among the few to lead an Asian bank. The appointment is effective April 15, OCBC said on Friday.

In September, Citigroup named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next CEO, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

Wong's appointment comes as local banks are battling low interest rates and weak growth in pandemic-hit markets. Lenders are also soaking up bad loans as regulators prepare to ease conditions for billions of dollars in lending moratoriums.

Kevin Kwek, senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said that given Wong's China experience, he expects OCBC, Southeast Asia's second-largest bank after DBS Group Holdings, to retain its focus on the world's second-biggest economy.

Wong joined OCBC in February 2020 from HSBC Holdings , where she ran the bank's Greater China operations, and had been widely viewed by analysts as a frontrunner for Tsien's role. She had spent 27 years at HSBC.

"Helen's experiences and expertise extend beyond corporate banking, Greater China and North Asia," OCBC Chairman Ooi Sang Kuang said in the statement.

Wong will now lead a bank where she started her banking career in 1984 as a management trainee in Singapore.

Tsien, 66, who joined OCBC in 2007, led the bank to boost its presence in Greater China with a $5 billion acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in 2014.

Under his tenure, OCBC also expanded its wealth management business by buying Barclays' Singapore and Hong Kong wealth business operations in 2016.

OCBC more than doubled its net profit to S$4.87 billion ($3.68 billion) in 2019 from S$2.31 billion in 2011.

OCBC Bank Oversea Chinese Banking Corp

OCBC's Wong to be first woman CEO of Singapore bank

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters