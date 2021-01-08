Iran's Revolutionary Guards reveal new missile base, state media reports

The Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed a new underground base, host to high-accuracy missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers.

State media reported on Friday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed a new underground missile base at an undisclosed location in the Gulf region.

IRGC Chief Major-General Hossein Salami toured the new underground site, stating that the facility was one of the several bases holding the IRGC navy's "strategic missiles".

Salami claimed that the missiles deployed at the base had a range of "hundreds of kilometers," while also being accurate and capable in handling hostile electronic warfare measures.

In July, Iran claimed that it had constructed underground "missile cities" in the Gulf area, as tensions between Washington and Tehran ran high following the Soleimani strike by the Trump Administration.