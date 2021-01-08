Markets
China bond market regulator warns Haitong over violations
08 Jan 2021
China's interbank bond market regulator said on Friday it had warned Haitong Securities Co Ltd and several affiliates about violations and instructed them to rectify the issues.
The breaches by the companies, which also include brokerage Haitong Futures and Shanghai Haitong Securities Asset Management Co, have been reported to the country's central bank and securities regulator, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said in a statement.
