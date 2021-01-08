World
EU paves way for more Pfizer vaccine shots after extra dose allowed
- EU countries started inoculating people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two weeks ago.
- Shot's conditional approval under an authorisation which allows five doses to be extracted from each vial.
08 Jan 2021
Europe's medicines regulator gave the go ahead on Friday for an extra sixth dose to be extracted from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials, lifting the number of available shots at a time when supplies are short.
EU countries started inoculating people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two weeks ago, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the shot's conditional approval under an authorisation which allows five doses to be extracted from each vial.
