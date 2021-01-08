World
Sweden registers 7,187 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths
- The country registered 171 new deaths, taking the total to 9,433. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
- The health agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual because fewer tests are carried out and due to delays in reporting of deaths.
08 Jan 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden has registered 7,187 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, health agency statistics showed on Friday.
The country registered 171 new deaths, taking the total to 9,433. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
The health agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual because fewer tests are carried out and due to delays in reporting of deaths.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several other European countries that, unlike Sweden, opted for lockdowns.
Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased
Sweden registers 7,187 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths
Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR
Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens
Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit
Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation
Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts
Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort
Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec
Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff
Read more stories
Comments