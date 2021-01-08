ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Thailand's IRPC plans to shut refining units in Jan-Feb

Reuters 08 Jan 2021

THAILAND: Thai oil refiner and petrochemical producer IRPC Pcl on Friday said it plans to shut some of its refining units in January and February for maintenance.

Its No. 1 Atmospheric Distillation Unit (ADU), with a capacity of 65,000 barrels per day, will be shut for 13 days in January while the No. 2 150,000-bpd ADU will shut in February for 10 days, the company said.

IRPC's atmospheric residue desulphurisation unit in its Residual Deep Catalytic Cracking Plant will be shut for 30 days between January and February.

The company's 215,000-bpd refinery is located in Rayong province.

For petrochemicals, IRPC's polypropylene (PP) units, with a total capacity of 775,000 tonnes per year (tpy), will shut for 13 days this month.

In February, its acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) plant, with a capacity of 179,000 tpy, will have a two-week maintenance while 125,000-tpy polystyrene (PS) unit will be offline for 15 days.

IRPC's ethylbenzene (EB) and styrene monomer (SM) plant, which has a capacity of 260,000 tpy, will be shut for 45 days between May and June.

Its 140,000-tpy high-density polyethylene (HDPE) unit will shut for six days in February and another six days in August.

IRPC does not have maintenance plans for its naphtha crackers this year.

