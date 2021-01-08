ATC sentences Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in prison

An anti-terrorism court on Friday sentenced Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, to 15 years in prison.

According to Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department, Lakhvi was fined Rs300,000 by the court in Lahore. Lakhvi was accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.

He has been pronounced imprisonment five years each in the case under three different sector. The verdict stated that Lakhvi will face six-month imprisonment over failure to pay fine.

Earlier on January 2, CTD had arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi during a raid conducted in Lahore.

The arrest was made in relation to terrorism financing, spokesman for CTD clarified, and not for a "specific militant attack".

The suspected terror financer was also nominated by the United Nations in its list of suspected terrorists for being associated with an outlawed outfit, said CTD adding that the suspect will face trial in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.