World
German vaccine purchase agreements don't affect EU contracts
- Ursula von der Leyen, said earlier on Friday that member states are not allowed to negotiate separate vaccine deals with pharmaceutical companies in parallel to the efforts of the EU as a whole.
08 Jan 2021
BERLIN: Germany's agreement with BioNTech to purchase additional doses of a COVID-19 vaccine does not affect contracts between the company and the European Union, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said earlier on Friday that member states are not allowed to negotiate separate vaccine deals with pharmaceutical companies in parallel to the efforts of the EU as a whole.
Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased
German vaccine purchase agreements don't affect EU contracts
Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR
Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens
Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit
Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation
Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts
Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort
Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec
Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff
Read more stories
Comments