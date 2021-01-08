Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

A US delegation led-by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey visited General Headquarters (GHQ) to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue, ISPR reported on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan delegation was led by Chief of General Staff, Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed during the day-long session, said ISPR.

The discussions were held to affirm friendly ties, both the sides exchanged views and ideas on various matters.