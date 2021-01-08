World
Erdogan says Gulf rapprochement ‘very beneficial’ for region
08 Jan 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday hailed a breakthrough between Gulf Arab states and Qatar earlier this week, saying the move to restore ties and lift restrictions was "very beneficial" for the region.
Turkey has a military base in Qatar has and supported its ally since Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states cut ties with Doha in mid-2017. On Tuesday Riyadh said those ties would be restored.
"Lifting this embargo is very appropriate, especially for the Gulf. It has been very beneficial," Erdogan told reporters. "We hope that our position in the Gulf cooperation will be re-established. This will make the Gulf cooperation stronger".
