ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

  • Israeli tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been accused of stealing items from hotel rooms in Dubai.
  • Complaints of Israeli tourists stealing from hotels come only a month after the first commercial passenger flight from Israel to the UAE was initiated.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Jan 2021

Israeli tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been accused of stealing items from hotel rooms in Dubai.

As reported by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, complaints of Israeli tourists stealing from hotels come only a month after the first commercial passenger flight from Israel to the UAE was initiated.

The manager of a hotel overlooking the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa - mentioned that "We host hundreds of tourists from all countries of the world, some of them create problems, but we have not seen items stolen before."

He added that "Recently we have seen Israeli tourists come to the hotel and pile up all their bags, stealing towels, tea and coffee bags, and even lamps", giving an example that "one time an Israeli family came with two children to check-out, and we discovered that things were missing in the room, and when the hotel staff tried to tell them that things in the room in which they were staying were missing, they started screaming."

The manager recalled that "After the conversation, they finally agreed to open their bag and we discovered that they had ice containers, hangers, and face towels. After we told them that we would inform the police, they decided to return the things and apologised."

Dr. Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Nasari, a Qatari presenter, published a video claiming a number of Emirati hotel owners contacted him detailing the thefts they discovered, in which he warned "They should know that normalisation with Israel means having to give up room objects for now, and maybe land later on."

The UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations following the signing of the controversial agreements on the 15th of September at the White House.

Israel United Arab Emirates tourism Dubai theft

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters