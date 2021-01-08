Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Israeli tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been accused of stealing items from hotel rooms in Dubai.

As reported by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, complaints of Israeli tourists stealing from hotels come only a month after the first commercial passenger flight from Israel to the UAE was initiated.

The manager of a hotel overlooking the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa - mentioned that "We host hundreds of tourists from all countries of the world, some of them create problems, but we have not seen items stolen before."

He added that "Recently we have seen Israeli tourists come to the hotel and pile up all their bags, stealing towels, tea and coffee bags, and even lamps", giving an example that "one time an Israeli family came with two children to check-out, and we discovered that things were missing in the room, and when the hotel staff tried to tell them that things in the room in which they were staying were missing, they started screaming."

The manager recalled that "After the conversation, they finally agreed to open their bag and we discovered that they had ice containers, hangers, and face towels. After we told them that we would inform the police, they decided to return the things and apologised."

Dr. Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Nasari, a Qatari presenter, published a video claiming a number of Emirati hotel owners contacted him detailing the thefts they discovered, in which he warned "They should know that normalisation with Israel means having to give up room objects for now, and maybe land later on."

The UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations following the signing of the controversial agreements on the 15th of September at the White House.