Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

  • The development was made after the meeting between Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.
  • "Pakistan has already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens,” said a statement issued after the meeting.
BR Web Desk 08 Jan 2021

Pakistan has lifted all restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi citizens, Pakistan envoy to Bangladesh confirmed on Thursday.

The development was made after the meeting between Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

"Pakistan has already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

"The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels,” the statement added.

The development is seen as an ice breaker in the frosty relations between two Muslim counties in South Asia.

It was reported that the move to lift visa restrictions comes after a phone call last July by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Talking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Pakistani high commissioner said they are waiting for the same response from the Bangladeshi side.

"Bangladesh's restrictions on Pakistani nationals is still in place and that is why I informed the state minister that we have already lifted all bars from our side,” he said.

