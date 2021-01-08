ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

  • “Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon,” he said while congratulating Faisal bin Farhan al Saud successfully convening the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.
  • Qureshi also congratulated Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdullah al Thani for resolution of disputes and "cultivating an environment of trust and cooperation in the Gulf".
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Jan 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has held telephonic conversations with counterparts in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain to appreciate this week's "successful" Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit that resulted in the full restoration of ties between Doha and four nations.

In statements posted on Twitter, the foreign minister shared details of conversation between him and four other counterparts.

“Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon,” he said while congratulating Faisal bin Farhan al Saud successfully convening the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

"[The] readiness of GCC states to resolve disputes and indeed the Kingdom's positive role in resolution is a welcome way forward for peace and stability in the Gulf."

Qureshi also congratulated Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdullah al Thani for resolution of disputes and "cultivating an environment of trust and cooperation in the Gulf".

The foreign minister appreciated Bahrain's Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani for state’s support during the 47th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC CFM) meeting.

"Look forward to continuing engagement on regional/ global issues and working closely to strengthen bilateral ties," he wrote.

It may be added here that Qatar’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries was resolved earlier this week.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saudi Arabia Qatar Bahrain GCC summit

