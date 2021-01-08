PM Khan hopes for an "evenhanded approach" for India and Pakistan, under Biden Administration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran has expressed that it would be difficult to predict the trajectory of Pakistan's relationship with the United States, under the incoming Biden Administration.

The Prime Minister added that he hoped that the new administration would opt for a more "evenhanded approach" towards India and Pakistan.

Biden will be sworn in as president on the 20th of January, amidst a conflicting transition process.

Since the past two years, Prime Minister Khan's government has attempted to court the Trump Administration, in an effort to revitalise their bilateral ties; but the United States eventually gravitated towards New Delhi through a series of security agreements.

In an interview to Turkish media, Khan stated that "What I can say is we want the US to be even-handed between Pakistan and India; that’s all we want,” adding that "What we do not want is what is happening right now where India is supposed to be this big ally of the Western countries against China".

He criticised the United States' "lopsided" policy, stating that "India is favored, Pakistan’s legitimate rights are ignored".

In recent months, Pakistan has played a productive behind-the-scenes role to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table for talks with the U.S and to eventually participate in an intra-Afghan dialogue with the Kabul government, earning Pakistan acknowledgement for its positive role in helping move the peace process forward.