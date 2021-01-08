ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By ▲ 19.22 (0.4%)
BR30 24,196 Increased By ▲ 98.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,611 Increased By ▲ 266.88 (0.59%)
KSE30 19,111 Increased By ▲ 102.76 (0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

PM Khan hopes for an "evenhanded approach" for India and Pakistan, under Biden Administration

  • Prime Minister Imran has expressed that it would be difficult to predict the trajectory of Pakistan's relationship with the United States, under the incoming Biden Administration.
  • The Prime Minister added that he hoped that the new administration would opt for a more "evenhanded approach" towards India and Pakistan.
Reuters Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran has expressed that it would be difficult to predict the trajectory of Pakistan's relationship with the United States, under the incoming Biden Administration.

The Prime Minister added that he hoped that the new administration would opt for a more "evenhanded approach" towards India and Pakistan.

Biden will be sworn in as president on the 20th of January, amidst a conflicting transition process.

Since the past two years, Prime Minister Khan's government has attempted to court the Trump Administration, in an effort to revitalise their bilateral ties; but the United States eventually gravitated towards New Delhi through a series of security agreements.

In an interview to Turkish media, Khan stated that "What I can say is we want the US to be even-handed between Pakistan and India; that’s all we want,” adding that "What we do not want is what is happening right now where India is supposed to be this big ally of the Western countries against China".

He criticised the United States' "lopsided" policy, stating that "India is favored, Pakistan’s legitimate rights are ignored".

In recent months, Pakistan has played a productive behind-the-scenes role to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table for talks with the U.S and to eventually participate in an intra-Afghan dialogue with the Kabul government, earning Pakistan acknowledgement for its positive role in helping move the peace process forward.

India Pakistan United States Afghanistan Imran Khan Pakistan US relations

PM Khan hopes for an "evenhanded approach" for India and Pakistan, under Biden Administration

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters