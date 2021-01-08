Prices of Cars & Bike Number Plates Rise by 15pc in Punjab

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has announced its decision to raise the prices of car and bike number plates in Punjab.

The price of car and bike number plates will witness a 15% increase, as reported by Pakwheels.com. Currently, a car's number plate costs Rs.1200, while a bike's number plate is priced at Rs.750.

A 15% price hike would mean that car owners will have to pay an additional Rs.180 now and bike owners will have to pay around Rs. 113 more for their registration plates.

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has sent a summary on this issue to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for his approval.

According to Rao Shakeel, Additional Director General of E&TD, the increase in the price of dollar in the last However, due to the increase in dollar price in the last seven years has made it impossible for the department to provide car and bike owners with these plates at their current price.

Rao Shakeel also explains that the department is working tirelessly to ensure that the 2 million pending number plates are delivered to the customers.