Pakistan

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

  • The COAS and crown prince discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation.
  • The COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of PAK- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jan 2021

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad has presented Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahrain's top military award.

The COAS is on an official visit to Bahrain where he met the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa. During their meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in Middle East were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries, the ISPR said.

The Bahrain Order (First Class) was presented to the COAS by the crown prince in a small gathering attended by senior officials of the two countries. The army chief was presented with the award 'for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries'.

The COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of PAK- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp. "He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained. COAS said that the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism," the ISPR said.

