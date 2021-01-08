ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 47.96 (1%)
BR30 24,369 Increased By ▲ 271.34 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,824 Increased By ▲ 479.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,206 Increased By ▲ 197.94 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In Japan, wider COVID-19 curbs heighten double-dip recession risk

  • Finmin Aso says there will 'no doubt' be impact on Q1 economy.
  • Broader curbs could prolong damage to growth beyond Q1.
Reuters Updated 08 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan is considering whether a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area needs to be extended to other regions as COVID-19 cases rise, a move that would heighten the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday conceded the measures that took effect in the capital region on Friday might also be needed in other parts of the country as infections rose.

The government had up until now resisted calls from some experts for wider curbs beyond those planned for Tokyo due to the economic damage they would cause.

Analysts and officials warn the limited, one-month state of emergency targeting Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures could lead to a contraction in economic growth for the current quarter.

"There's no doubt it will affect January-March growth," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Friday, when asked about the economic impact of the state of emergency.

Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo - the three major prefectures in western Japan - are expected to ask the government to consider issuing a state of emergency for their jurisdictions, Jiji reported.

"We'll work closely with the regions and respond as needed," Suga told reporters on Friday, when asked about the expected requests from the prefectures.

Many policymakers say the hit to growth will be smaller than last year's state of emergency, which hit retailers nationwide as well as manufacturers forced to temporarily halt production.

Robust overseas demand and the boost to growth from massive government stimulus will also offset some of the pain from the latest state of emergency, analysts say.

But prospects of a broader and longer state of emergency cloud the outlook for the economy, which is still just emerging from a record slump in April-June last year.

"Even if the state of emergency is lifted, Japan would have to balance the need to curb new infections in resuming economic activity," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, who expects the economy to contract an annualised 3.7% in the current quarter.

"The economy may resume positive growth in April-June but the pace of pick-up will be moderate," he said.

Capital Economics expects the lockdown measures to be extended by another month, and lead to a 1.5% quarter-on-quarter drop in consumption in January-March.

"The drop could be larger if more draconian restrictions are extended nationwide," said Capital Economics senior Japan economist Marcel Thieliant. "Even then though, consumption should hold up better than last year simply because it is still depressed."

Suga said the government will support the economy with reserves set aside under stimulus packages already rolled out, signalling that no additional packages are forthcoming.

But the government may come under pressure for stronger steps if the prolonged battle to contain the pandemic pushes Japan into another recession, some analysts say.

Japan, though less seriously hit by the pandemic than many places, has been unable to rein in the virus with recorded daily infections exceeding 7,000 for the first time on Thursday. In total, it has seen 267,000 cases and nearly 3,900 deaths.

Coronavirus Japan COVID19

In Japan, wider COVID-19 curbs heighten double-dip recession risk

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters