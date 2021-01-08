ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.96%)
ASL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.99%)
AVN 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.69%)
DGKC 113.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.82%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.05%)
MLCF 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 98.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.42%)
PRL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.68%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
TRG 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 38.31 (0.8%)
BR30 24,293 Increased By ▲ 195.39 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,745 Increased By ▲ 400.23 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 178.47 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stimulus bets, semiconductor revival drive Japan stocks to 30-year high

  • The broader Topix rose 0.89% to 1,842.67, reaching the highest since February 2018.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks surged on Friday to a 30-year peak as optimism about further fiscal stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and an improving outlook for semiconductor demand boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Nikkei 225 Index was up 1.49% at 27,900.64 by 0200 GMT. The benchmark index surged to the highest since August 1990 shortly after the opening bell, with technology, raw materials, and banking shares leading the advance.

The broader Topix rose 0.89% to 1,842.67, reaching the highest since February 2018.

Sentiment for global equities got a major boost this week after Biden's Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate in runoff elections, which will make it easier for his government to use big fiscal spending to stimulate the economy.

In addition, the outlook for the tech sector has brightened considerably after semiconductor makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Micron Technology Inc forecast robust profit and revenue.

"We should expect more fiscal spending and more deficits under Biden," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

"We have a reflationary trade, because we have a weak dollar, stronger equities, higher long-term yields, and higher commodity prices."

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd up 3.4%, followed by Daikin Industries Ltd rising 2.95%.

The Topix index for electric machinery makers, which includes many semiconductor-related shares, rose 1.94% to the highest since May 2000.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Hoya Corp down 1.79%, followed by Central Japan Railway Co losing 0.14%.

There were 162 advancers in the Nikkei index against 56 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.58 billion, compared with the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

Nikkei Japanese stocks

US stimulus bets, semiconductor revival drive Japan stocks to 30-year high

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters