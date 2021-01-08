ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
Jan 08, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

  • Pakistan's coronavirus tally has jumped to 497,510.
  • The country also reported 3,313 recoveries from the novel virus.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jan 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 497,510 on Friday after the country reported 2,435 new cases during the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll also increased to 10,558 after the virus claimed 48 more lives. 38,369 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 7,002,706.

Out of these, Sindh reported 1,265 new cases, Punjab reported 676, Balochistan reported 14 cases while KP reported 307 new infections. Similarly, Islamabad reported 155 COVID-19 cases, GB confirmed four, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir also reported 14 new infections.

3,313 people also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. So far, 453,828 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the country is expecting to complete the clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine in the current week.

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, who is also member of the Scientific Task Force on coronavirus, said the trial will be completed by the end of the week, DAWN reported.

