ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.96%)
ASL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.82%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
BYCO 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (9.51%)
DGKC 113.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.67%)
FFL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.05%)
MLCF 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PAEL 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 98.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.42%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.84%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
TRG 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 38.81 (0.81%)
BR30 24,286 Increased By ▲ 188.39 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,743 Increased By ▲ 398.35 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 177.39 (0.93%)
Indian shares open higher; TCS set to kick off earnings season

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.75% to 14,243.60.
  • Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.67% to 48,417.84 by 0349 GMT.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday, boosted by financial and IT services stocks, as focus shifted to third-quarter earnings with IT major Tata Consultancy Services reporting its results later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.75% to 14,243.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.67% to 48,417.84 by 0349 GMT.

The Indian economy is expected to contract 7.7% in the current financial year, the Central Statistics Office estimated on Thursday, broadly in line with forecasts of private economists and the central bank.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index rose 1.37% while the Nifty Bank Index gained 0.72%, with TCS and HDFC Bank among the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Biocon added 1.8% after the biopharmaceutical firm said Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ would invest 5.55 billion rupees in its biologics unit.

Broader Asian markets rose, after Wall Street hit record highs overnight as investors bet on an economic recovery later in the year.

