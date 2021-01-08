Pakistan closely following developments: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Thursday that it is closely following the developments in Washington DC, and hoped that the situation will soon normalise and the process of transition is completely peaceful.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also extended Pakistan’s congratulations to the US President-elect, Joe Biden, on his certification confirmation win by the US Congress.

“We are closely following the developments in Washington DC. We are hopeful that the situation will soon normalise and would not in any way impact the ongoing transition process,” he said, adding: “We also wish to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on certification of his win by the US Congress”.

Earlier the US Congress finalised Biden’s win amid riots in Washington as scores of violent supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, which Biden termed as an “unprecedented assault” on the US democracy.

Responding to a question about India’s joining UN Security Council as non-permanent member; he said that that it is ironic that India is able to sit on a UN body, whose resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir have persistently and defiantly been flouted by the New Delhi for over 70 years. He said India continued to suppress Kashmiri people and deny their inalienable right to self-determination that was guaranteed to them under numerous resolutions of the UNSC. He said that India’s bellicose rhetoric and belligerent actions posed a threat to peace and security in the region and beyond.

He said that India continued to impede access of the UN Security Council’s mandated UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan to hide ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and deliberate targeting of civilian population.

He said expressed the confidence that other responsible member states of the UNSC would remain mindful of those facts and would not allow India to abuse its position as a non-permanent member of the Council.

“India will not be able to evade responsibility and accountability for its widespread violation of international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and beyond by virtue of its membership of the UNSC,” he added.

The spokesperson further informed that terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohmand District on Thursday.

In response, Pakistan troops responded promptly.

During exchange of fire, FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat, received bullet injury and embraced shahadat, he said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan. Pakistan calls upon the government of Afghanistan to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces,” he added.

Responding to a query about Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s allegations against Pakistan and continued Pakistan bashing, he strongly repudiated the baseless, false and fictitious allegations made by Saleh in a Facebook post regarding illegal transfer of material from Pakistan, which could be used as explosive.

“These spurious allegations are conspicuous efforts to undermine internationally acclaimed role Pakistan continues to play in Afghan peace process for bringing durable peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that the two countries should refrain from public blame game and use official channels to discuss complete gamut of the bilateral relations. He said it was important for the two sides to focus on enhancing cooperation and coordination through existing official and institutional channels to address mutual security concerns.

On its part, he reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment for a peaceful, progressive, united, sovereign, and democratic Afghanistan.

About intra-Afghan negotiations, the spokesperson said that Pakistan was committed to the Afghan peace process, and to provide all possible assistance to move that initiative forward.

