French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

LONDON: France's Atos has made a more than $10 billion bid approach for US rival DXC Technology in what would be the deal-hungry IT consulting group's biggest ever acquisition, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Atos, which is working with advisers on a takeover offer for the former Hewlett Packard Enterprise business, made a formal approach to New York-listed DXC this week, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The French firm, led by chief executive Elie Girard, values DXC at more than $10 billion including debt, the sources said.

Atos and DXC did not respond to requests for comment. A tie-up with DXC would boost Atos' presence in the United States, giving it access to a wide range of clients and B2B products including analytics and cloud applications as well as IT outsourcing services.

Discussions are still at a preliminary stage and there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed, the sources said.