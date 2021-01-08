ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
SCCI, PIA to sign MoU soon to facilitate business community

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and a team of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Peshawar, here on Thursday agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon to facilitate the business community.

The agreement will provide better and timely facilities to business community through the national flag carrier airline.

This was stated during a meeting between the SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and a team of PIA Peshawar, headed by District Manager, Saima Aslam at SCCI, according to a statement issued here.

SCCI senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi and vice president Junaid Altaf, PIA SPO Samiullah and Cargo Sale Manager (CSM) Muhammad Daud were present in the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour asked the PIA to announce special incentives and packages for the business community, especially in cargo service. He furthermore emphasized that a one-window operation service should be launched to facilitate the business community. He stressed the need for taking further initiatives to restore the image of the national flag carrier airline.

