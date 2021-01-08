ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Faster house-building boosts UK construction growth in December

Reuters Updated 08 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain’s construction sector extended its robust recovery from earlier COVID lockdown restrictions in December, a survey showed on Thursday, helping the broader private-sector economy eke out modest growth.

Housing was the biggest driver of construction growth, reflecting the boost to builders’ confidence from a surge in prices and property purchases since the middle of the year, when lockdown curbs eased and property purchase taxes were cut.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 54.6 in December from 54.7 in November, but remained comfortably above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, as it has been since June.

“A sustained improvement in construction order books resulted in a rise in employment numbers for the first time in nearly two years and the most optimistic growth expectations since April 2017,” IHS Markit economics director Tim Moore said.

Britain’s wider economy has been doing less well since COVID cases started to rise from late September onwards, leading to a four-week lockdown in England in November and open-ended curbs introduced this week due to a new more infectious variant.

The all-sector PMI, which is dominated by the services industry, barely returned to growth in December, rising to 50.8 from November’s five-month low of 49.5.

Services PMI data on Wednesday painted a picture of firms continuing to struggle as restaurants, pubs and many other consumer-facing businesses remained shut or under heavy restrictions.

Many economists believe Britain has slipped back into recession, with the Bank of England estimating the economy shrank by just over 1% in the fourth quarter and others predicting further contraction in early 2021. Britain has recorded Europe’s highest death toll from COVID-19 at more than 76,000 and also saw its economy shrink by a fifth during the second quarter of 2020, the sharpest decline among the world’s seven largest advanced economies.

Faster house-building boosts UK construction growth in December

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.