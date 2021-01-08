KMC directed to submit list of shops built against original plan

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed the State department KMC to submit report on number of allotments of shops built against the original plan so that action could be taken against the responsible persons.

Illegal shops at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation markets should be razed and action would be taken if any of the officers is found in harbouring the illegal activity, the Administrator passed these remarks during his visit to Liaquatabad Super Market. Officers of State department were also present on the occasion. The Administrator was informed that there are more than 770 shops in Liaquatabad market while 17 shops established in office of KWSB were demolished and sealed. He was told that illegal establishment on first floor have also been razed.

Ahmed said that illegal establishments cannot be allowed and Super Market should be restored into its original position. He said that a fair amount could be generated from KMC markets across the city, asking the concerned officials to furnish report after conducting survey.

He said that tenant shopkeepers of Express Market, Lee Market, Pakistan Chowk and Super Market are paying Rs2000 per month which is nominal and KMC faces loss. He directed that a committee should be formed to make fare of shops at KMC markets as per market value. The Administrator also passed directives for removal of shops and stalls established in front of Liaquatabad Super Market.

