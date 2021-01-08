ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC directed to submit list of shops built against original plan

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed the State department KMC to submit report on number of allotments of shops built against the original plan so that action could be taken against the responsible persons.

Illegal shops at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation markets should be razed and action would be taken if any of the officers is found in harbouring the illegal activity, the Administrator passed these remarks during his visit to Liaquatabad Super Market. Officers of State department were also present on the occasion. The Administrator was informed that there are more than 770 shops in Liaquatabad market while 17 shops established in office of KWSB were demolished and sealed. He was told that illegal establishment on first floor have also been razed.

Ahmed said that illegal establishments cannot be allowed and Super Market should be restored into its original position. He said that a fair amount could be generated from KMC markets across the city, asking the concerned officials to furnish report after conducting survey.

He said that tenant shopkeepers of Express Market, Lee Market, Pakistan Chowk and Super Market are paying Rs2000 per month which is nominal and KMC faces loss. He directed that a committee should be formed to make fare of shops at KMC markets as per market value. The Administrator also passed directives for removal of shops and stalls established in front of Liaquatabad Super Market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laeeq Ahmed KWSB

KMC directed to submit list of shops built against original plan

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.