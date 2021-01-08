ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Axle Load Policy: CPEC panel for resolving issue of impediments in implementation

Naveed Butt Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parlia-mentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has recommended that the Ministry of Communications should resolve the issue of impediments in implementation of “Axle Load Policy” with the consultation of all transport departments, and other stakeholders to protect roads infrastructure and facilitate smooth regulation of trade.

The Committee met with MNA Sher Ali Arbab in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee expressed serious concerns over the impediments in implementation of the Axle Load Policy, which caused exponential damage to road infrastructure and huge cost implications.

The Committee further added that the Ministry of Communications should resolve such impediments by calling consultative meeting with all transport departments of the provinces and regions, industrialists, and other stakeholders to seek their input and implement Axle Load Policy in true spirit, so as to protect road infrastructure and facilitate smooth regulation of trade.

The Committee was briefed by the additional secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, additional secretary, Ministry of Interior, additional secretary, Ministry of Communications, joint secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, and Member (Water) WAPDA, regarding agenda items of the Committee on previous and current Axle Load Policy in Pakistan for road infrastructure projects under the CPEC framework and international best practices, comprehensive briefing on Chashma Right Bank Canal, and issues pertaining to the issuance of work visas.

While receiving briefing from the concerned on previous and current Axle Load Policy in Pakistan for road infrastructure projects under the CPEC framework, the Committee chairman said that facilitating trade, and enhancing investments in Pakistan were long-term envisaged goals of the CPEC; therefore, success of the CPEC hinges upon effective and timely operationalisation of Gwadar and the Special Economic Zones.

The Committee further observed that Chashma Right Bank Canal could be a viable and inventive project for agricultural production.

It was agreed that after the completion of feasibility study on Chashma Right Bank Canal, the Committee would thoroughly examine the project, and if need be the negotiations with the Chinese government would be initiated to place the project under the CPEC framework.

The chairman remarked that the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to avoid delays and expedite the issuance of work visas by introducing online facility would greatly benefit Pakistan to ensure smooth movement of people, commodities, and a marked increase in trade and investment.

He said it was worth noting that the people of Afghanistan were highly desirous of investing in Pakistan.

He said that by introducing such facilities, Pakistan would be able to attract more investment from the Afghan side, which due to absence of facilities in Pakistan is diverted to the other neighbouring countries.

He said that avoiding procrastination in issuance of work, medical, and education visas to foreigners would not only facilitate Pakistan’s trade with the other countries but also bolster Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the neighbouring countries.

The Committee deferred the briefing on Gwadar Fencing Project to provide sufficient time to the concerned for preparing an inclusive briefing in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Noor Alam Khan, MNA, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, MNA, Umer Aslam Khan, MNA, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, MNA, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA, Raza Rabani Khar, MNA, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Axle Load Policy: CPEC panel for resolving issue of impediments in implementation

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.