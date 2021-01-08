Axle Load Policy: CPEC panel for resolving issue of impediments in implementation

ISLAMABAD: Parlia-mentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has recommended that the Ministry of Communications should resolve the issue of impediments in implementation of “Axle Load Policy” with the consultation of all transport departments, and other stakeholders to protect roads infrastructure and facilitate smooth regulation of trade.

The Committee met with MNA Sher Ali Arbab in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee expressed serious concerns over the impediments in implementation of the Axle Load Policy, which caused exponential damage to road infrastructure and huge cost implications.

The Committee further added that the Ministry of Communications should resolve such impediments by calling consultative meeting with all transport departments of the provinces and regions, industrialists, and other stakeholders to seek their input and implement Axle Load Policy in true spirit, so as to protect road infrastructure and facilitate smooth regulation of trade.

The Committee was briefed by the additional secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, additional secretary, Ministry of Interior, additional secretary, Ministry of Communications, joint secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, and Member (Water) WAPDA, regarding agenda items of the Committee on previous and current Axle Load Policy in Pakistan for road infrastructure projects under the CPEC framework and international best practices, comprehensive briefing on Chashma Right Bank Canal, and issues pertaining to the issuance of work visas.

While receiving briefing from the concerned on previous and current Axle Load Policy in Pakistan for road infrastructure projects under the CPEC framework, the Committee chairman said that facilitating trade, and enhancing investments in Pakistan were long-term envisaged goals of the CPEC; therefore, success of the CPEC hinges upon effective and timely operationalisation of Gwadar and the Special Economic Zones.

The Committee further observed that Chashma Right Bank Canal could be a viable and inventive project for agricultural production.

It was agreed that after the completion of feasibility study on Chashma Right Bank Canal, the Committee would thoroughly examine the project, and if need be the negotiations with the Chinese government would be initiated to place the project under the CPEC framework.

The chairman remarked that the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to avoid delays and expedite the issuance of work visas by introducing online facility would greatly benefit Pakistan to ensure smooth movement of people, commodities, and a marked increase in trade and investment.

He said it was worth noting that the people of Afghanistan were highly desirous of investing in Pakistan.

He said that by introducing such facilities, Pakistan would be able to attract more investment from the Afghan side, which due to absence of facilities in Pakistan is diverted to the other neighbouring countries.

He said that avoiding procrastination in issuance of work, medical, and education visas to foreigners would not only facilitate Pakistan’s trade with the other countries but also bolster Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the neighbouring countries.

The Committee deferred the briefing on Gwadar Fencing Project to provide sufficient time to the concerned for preparing an inclusive briefing in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Noor Alam Khan, MNA, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, MNA, Umer Aslam Khan, MNA, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, MNA, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA, Raza Rabani Khar, MNA, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

