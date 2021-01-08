ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Bilateral ties with Pakistan: Bahrain Defence Force chief lauds steady progress

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Com-mander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa lauded the steady progress of bilateral ties with Pakistan at all levels.

According to reports, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, received, at the BDF General Command on Thursday, the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his accompanying delegation.

Bahrain’s Defense Minister Lt Gen Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi and Chief of Staff Lt Gen Dhiyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, were present.

The commander-in-chief lauded the depth of the distinguished friendship relations between Bahrain and Pakistan, praising the steady progress of bilateral ties at all levels, especially regarding military coordination and defense cooperation.

Issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

Later in the day, Lt Gen Dhiyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi today hosted a lunch banquet in honor of Gen Bajwa.

Al-Nuaimi welcomed the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff and his accompanying delegation, lauding the depth of the solid deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries.

A number of senior BDF officers also attended the lunch banquet.

