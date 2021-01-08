ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC's 2nd phase: Transfer of technology top priority: Asim Bajwa

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) has said that Pakistan's priorities in the second phase of CPEC are transfer of the technology to bring trade revolution in the country.

During a meeting with President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) S M Naveed who met him in his office, Bajwa said the government is appointing trade and investor officers in a transparent manner and their appointments have been linked with six months' performance, said the chairman. In order to promote travel and tourism in the country, Pakistan has allowed visa on arrival to some 50 countries.

He further said that there are three SEZs currently working under the second phase of CPEC which includes Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and Rashakai Economic Zone. Naveed discussed with the chairman CPEC Authority different matters including promotion of second phase of CPEC which is intended to boost industrialization.

The PCJCCI chief said that the CPEC is a game changer for the region and beyond. It is building strong roots to take economic growth to the next level in the two countries and across the region and preserving peace at the regional and global level.

The first phase of the CPEC, which focused on energy and infrastructure projects, met its successful completion and now the second phase is set to boost Pak-China cooperation in agriculture and initiate an era of industrialization through establishment of Special Economic Zones, he said. The medical and moral support which China and Pakistan has been giving during its fight against the coronavirus pandemic also came under discussion at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC's 2nd phase: Transfer of technology top priority: Asim Bajwa

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.