CPEC's 2nd phase: Transfer of technology top priority: Asim Bajwa

LAHORE: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) has said that Pakistan's priorities in the second phase of CPEC are transfer of the technology to bring trade revolution in the country.

During a meeting with President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) S M Naveed who met him in his office, Bajwa said the government is appointing trade and investor officers in a transparent manner and their appointments have been linked with six months' performance, said the chairman. In order to promote travel and tourism in the country, Pakistan has allowed visa on arrival to some 50 countries.

He further said that there are three SEZs currently working under the second phase of CPEC which includes Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and Rashakai Economic Zone. Naveed discussed with the chairman CPEC Authority different matters including promotion of second phase of CPEC which is intended to boost industrialization.

The PCJCCI chief said that the CPEC is a game changer for the region and beyond. It is building strong roots to take economic growth to the next level in the two countries and across the region and preserving peace at the regional and global level.

The first phase of the CPEC, which focused on energy and infrastructure projects, met its successful completion and now the second phase is set to boost Pak-China cooperation in agriculture and initiate an era of industrialization through establishment of Special Economic Zones, he said. The medical and moral support which China and Pakistan has been giving during its fight against the coronavirus pandemic also came under discussion at the meeting.

