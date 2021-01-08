THE RUPEE: Gains recorded against USD

KARACHI: On Thursday, after markets closed, Pakistan Rupee recorded gains against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro, AED and SR in open market. According to reports, in global currency markets, the dollar was near its lowest levels in three years after Democrats won control of Senate ensuring passing of a larger fiscal stimulus while chaotic events in Capitol Hill did not have a significant effect.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160 and 160.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 159.95 and 160.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went up by 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 195 and 196.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 43.45 and 43.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.35 and 42.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.95 Open Offer Rs 160.25 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.00 Offer Rate Rs 160.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the US dollar in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the dollar did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed at its opening rate for buying at Rs 160.20 whereas it lost 20 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 161.20.

Furthermore, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Wednesday's closing of Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.80 to Rs 216.50 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday. The dollar opened at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) against last rate of Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling). It closed at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling). The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 116,200 (selling) and Rs116,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021