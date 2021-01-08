KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 7, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,795.59 High: 4,837.85 Low: 4,780.55 Net Change: (+) 13.3 Volume ('000): 594,382 Value ('000): 22,039,958 Makt Cap 1,367,165,476,979 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,652.06 NET CH. (-) 41.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,262.69 NET CH. (-) 46.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,345.32 NET CH. (+) 152.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,604.43 NET CH. (+) 7.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,282.38 NET CH. (-) 44.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 7-January-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021