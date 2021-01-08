Markets
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 7, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,795.59
High: 4,837.85
Low: 4,780.55
Net Change: (+) 13.3
Volume ('000): 594,382
Value ('000): 22,039,958
Makt Cap 1,367,165,476,979
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,652.06
NET CH. (-) 41.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,262.69
NET CH. (-) 46.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,345.32
NET CH. (+) 152.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,604.43
NET CH. (+) 7.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,282.38
NET CH. (-) 44.76
------------------------------------
As on: 7-January-2021
====================================
