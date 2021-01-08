KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Sunrays Ltd. 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon Shahtaj Textile 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 12.01.2021 03:00 Pm Habib Metropolitan Bank 12.01.2021 12:00 noon Pakistan National Shipping Corp. 13.01.2021 10:30 am =========================================================

