Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sunrays Ltd. 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon
Shahtaj Textile 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 12.01.2021 03:00 Pm
Habib Metropolitan Bank 12.01.2021 12:00 noon
Pakistan National Shipping Corp. 13.01.2021 10:30 am
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.