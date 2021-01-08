KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Agritech Limited 31.03.2020 - (1,321.387) (3.37) - - 1stQuarter Pak Suzuki Motor - - - - 29.01.2021 23.01.2021 to Company Limited 10:00.a.m. 29.01.2021 EOGM (UBLTFC5) United - - - - - 21.01.2021 to Bank Limited 29.01.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021