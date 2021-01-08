Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Agritech Limited 31.03.2020 - (1,321.387) (3.37) - -
1stQuarter
Pak Suzuki Motor - - - - 29.01.2021 23.01.2021 to
Company Limited 10:00.a.m. 29.01.2021
EOGM
(UBLTFC5) United - - - - - 21.01.2021 to
Bank Limited 29.01.2021
===============================================================================================================
