Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 08 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (January 7, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08650 0.08563 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10288 0.09463 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.13200 0.14400 1.68363 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.18400 0.17763 1.84113 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23400 0.23750 1.84788 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25238 0.25950 1.87963 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33238 0.34238 1.96875 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.