WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 07, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Jan-21 5-Jan-21 4-Jan-21 23-Dec-20 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106794 0.106865 0.106712 0.106247 Euro 0.850497 0.84747 0.848712 0.844704 Japanese yen 0.00670555 0.00669602 0.0066961 0.00669994 U.K. pound 0.940833 0.938667 0.94355 0.931771 U.S. dollar 0.689331 0.690628 0.690234 0.694315 Algerian dinar 0.00521227 0.00522014 0.00521775 0.00524525 Australian dollar 0.535334 0.531853 0.531687 0.524347 Botswana pula 0.0632117 0.0639522 0.0639847 0.0641547 Brazilian real 0.129632 0.129664 0.133714 0.134209 Brunei dollar 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008 Canadian dollar 0.543422 0.543502 0.541318 0.540071 Chilean peso 0.000981548 0.000982499 0.000970862 0.000952473 Colombian peso 0.000199763 0.000201892 0.000201088 0.000201549 Czech koruna 0.0325294 0.0323192 0.0324678 0.0320241 Danish krone 0.114324 0.113927 0.114107 0.113565 Indian rupee 0.00942494 0.0094466 0.00945377 0.00940638 Israeli New Shekel 0.216363 0.215619 0.215294 0.215492 Korean won 0.000634685 0.00063764 0.000634406 0.000627431 Kuwaiti dinar 2.27464 2.27742 2.27612 2.28694 Malaysian ringgit 0.171882 0.172162 0.172214 - Mauritian rupee 0.0174217 0.0174734 0.0174756 0.0175365 Mexican peso 0.0349471 0.0346289 0.03478 0.034513 New Zealand dollar 0.500316 0.495457 - 0.488242 Norwegian krone 0.0819286 0.0809323 0.0812633 0.0795102 Omani rial 1.7928 1.79617 1.79515 1.80576 Peruvian sol 0.19016 0.190413 0.190462 - Philippine peso 0.0143479 0.0143815 0.0143736 0.0144375 Polish zloty - 0.1865 0.18656 0.188064 Qatari riyal 0.189377 0.189733 0.189625 0.190746 Russian ruble - - - 0.00920145 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.183822 0.184167 0.184062 - Singapore dollar 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008 South African rand 0.0460421 0.04611 0.0473819 0.0475672 Swedish krona - 0.0840753 0.0842972 0.083602 Swiss franc 0.786593 0.785161 0.784491 0.780261 Thai baht 0.0230337 0.0230948 0.023084 0.0229845 Trinidadian dollar 0.101871 0.102117 0.102104 0.103126 U.A.E. dirham 0.187701 0.188054 0.187947 0.189058 Uruguayan peso - 0.0163146 0.0163718 0.0164082 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

