Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 07, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Jan-21 5-Jan-21 4-Jan-21 23-Dec-20
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106794 0.106865 0.106712 0.106247
Euro 0.850497 0.84747 0.848712 0.844704
Japanese yen 0.00670555 0.00669602 0.0066961 0.00669994
U.K. pound 0.940833 0.938667 0.94355 0.931771
U.S. dollar 0.689331 0.690628 0.690234 0.694315
Algerian dinar 0.00521227 0.00522014 0.00521775 0.00524525
Australian dollar 0.535334 0.531853 0.531687 0.524347
Botswana pula 0.0632117 0.0639522 0.0639847 0.0641547
Brazilian real 0.129632 0.129664 0.133714 0.134209
Brunei dollar 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008
Canadian dollar 0.543422 0.543502 0.541318 0.540071
Chilean peso 0.000981548 0.000982499 0.000970862 0.000952473
Colombian peso 0.000199763 0.000201892 0.000201088 0.000201549
Czech koruna 0.0325294 0.0323192 0.0324678 0.0320241
Danish krone 0.114324 0.113927 0.114107 0.113565
Indian rupee 0.00942494 0.0094466 0.00945377 0.00940638
Israeli New Shekel 0.216363 0.215619 0.215294 0.215492
Korean won 0.000634685 0.00063764 0.000634406 0.000627431
Kuwaiti dinar 2.27464 2.27742 2.27612 2.28694
Malaysian ringgit 0.171882 0.172162 0.172214 -
Mauritian rupee 0.0174217 0.0174734 0.0174756 0.0175365
Mexican peso 0.0349471 0.0346289 0.03478 0.034513
New Zealand dollar 0.500316 0.495457 - 0.488242
Norwegian krone 0.0819286 0.0809323 0.0812633 0.0795102
Omani rial 1.7928 1.79617 1.79515 1.80576
Peruvian sol 0.19016 0.190413 0.190462 -
Philippine peso 0.0143479 0.0143815 0.0143736 0.0144375
Polish zloty - 0.1865 0.18656 0.188064
Qatari riyal 0.189377 0.189733 0.189625 0.190746
Russian ruble - - - 0.00920145
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.183822 0.184167 0.184062 -
Singapore dollar 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008
South African rand 0.0460421 0.04611 0.0473819 0.0475672
Swedish krona - 0.0840753 0.0842972 0.083602
Swiss franc 0.786593 0.785161 0.784491 0.780261
Thai baht 0.0230337 0.0230948 0.023084 0.0229845
Trinidadian dollar 0.101871 0.102117 0.102104 0.103126
U.A.E. dirham 0.187701 0.188054 0.187947 0.189058
Uruguayan peso - 0.0163146 0.0163718 0.0164082
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.