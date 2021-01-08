Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 7, 2020).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 159.90 160.20 DKK 26.04 26.14
SAUDI A RIYAL 42.40 42.70 NOK 18.61 18.71
UAE DIRHAM 43.40 43.70 SEK 19.17 19.27
EURO 195.00 196.50 AUD $ 123.00 124.00
UK POUND 215.50 217.00 CAD $ 124.50 125.50
JAPANI YEN 1.51595 1.53595 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 178.72 179.72 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50
=========================================================================
