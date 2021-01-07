ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Jan 18

  • The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 18 and summoned two more witnesses for recording their statements.
APP 07 Jan 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 18.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers appeared.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings. The court also directed Khawaja Saad Rafique to play his role in keeping the number of workers limited in the courtroom due to coronavirus pandemic, adding, "It is a matter of our health."

The judge observed a large number of workers were also present on the occasion of Shehbaz Sharif's appearance in the court and directed Saad Rafique to communicate the message to Shehbaz Sharif as well, adding that if the court passed any order then it would make the situation difficult.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the case till January 18 and summoned two more witnesses for recording their statements.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.

It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

