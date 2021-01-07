ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Anti-polio campaign to start on Jan 11

  • The DC said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to immunise 970,565 children up to the age of five years in the district.
APP 07 Jan 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has said that five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will commence in the district from January 11.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday to review the arrangements regarding anti-polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Jehanzeb Hussain, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, WHO representatives and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

The DC said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to immunise 970,565 children up to the age of five years in the district.

During the anti-polio campaign, which would continue till Jan 15, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Deputy District Health Officers (DDHOs) would be contributing along with the polio teams to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target, he added.

He said that polio vaccination at the exit and entry points of the district should also be ensured so that every child would get benefit of the campaign.

CEO Health Dr Sakhawat said that 2,273 mobile units, 144 transit points, 250 fixed teams whereas 145 USMOs monitoring teams would be performing duties during the five-day campaign.

He said that all the officers and officials concerned had been directed to fully observe coronavirus SOPs during the anti-polio campaign to avoid any mishap in the wake of pandemic.

